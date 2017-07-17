Red Wings' new arena features record-breaking 5,100-square foot video board
Little Caesars Arena will sport the largest seamless centerhung system in the world
Fans flocked to say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena, and they could very well be flocking to the Detroit Red Wings' new home in 2017-18.
They'll have 5,100 reasons to do so now that the NHL has unveiled the details of Little Caesars Arena's record-breaking video board.
Deemed the largest seamless center-hung system in the world, the video board hardly rivals the Atlanta Falcons' circular spectacle in terms of pure size, but it does make for one monumental 360-degree scoreboard with 5,100 square feet of LED display.
From the Red Wings, who will open Little Caesars Arena in September:
The centerhung system will feature a continuous, seamless display connecting all four sides with each side measuring approximately 28 feet high by 43.5 feet wide. Using a 6-millimeter line spacing, the displays will bring high resolution images to fans at every event. The centerhung system features variable content zoning which allows each side to show one large image or to be divided into multiple sections to show any variety of live video, instant replay, game statistics and information, animations and graphics, and sponsorship messages.
The centerhung will also feature four under-mount displays to appeal to fans sitting closer to the action. Each display will measure more than 7 feet high by 9.5 feet wide and feature 6-millimeter line spacing to show complementary content to the main displays. Together, the centerhung display will feature approximately 11 million LEDs, more than one LED for each person in Michigan.
-
LOOK: Shattenkirk suits up with Rangers
The former Blues and Capitals defenseman will wear No. 22 in the Big Apple
-
Lightning already eyeing John Tavares?
New York's captain appears set to play out the final year of his contract in 2017-18
-
Golden Knights outselling Pens, Bruins
Bill Foley says the NHL's 31st team is sitting pretty as it builds a market for the first...
-
LOOK: Fan misses free Predators tix DM
A fan gets attention on Twitter after overlooking a direct message during the Stanley Cup...
-
Brian Campbell retires: 3 things to know
The 38-year-old defenseman calls it a career after returning to Chicago last season
-
WATCH: Pavelski shines at golf tourney
Joe Pavelski wows the crowd and the celebs with his multi-sport prowess
Add a Comment