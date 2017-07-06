Report: Good possibility Arizona Coyotes will hire Rick Tocchet as coach

As if the Arizona Coyotes' offseason wasn't already curious, more eye-raising news appears to be on the way for the NHL's messy-yet-intriguing franchise.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger reported via Twitter on Thursday that there's a good possibility the Coyotes will name Rick Tocchet their new head coach.

The news comes two weeks after Arizona suddenly parted ways with coach Dave Tippet, who had landed a five-year contract extension and increased front-office duties the previous year, and signals a potential storybook reunion for Tocchet and the Coyotes.

Now an esteemed assistant coach with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and known for mentoring Phil Kessel, Tocchet played for the Coyotes from 1997-2000 and coached for them five years later. His tenure with the team came to an abrupt end, however, when his involvement in a New Jersey sports gambling ring led to a two-year probation sentence in 2007.

A stint atop the Tampa Bay Lightning's coaching staff followed his reinstatement, and Tocchet then made his way to Pittsburgh in 2014 after a four-year hiatus from the league, during which he served as a Philadelphia Flyers TV analyst.

His career coaching record is 55-72-26. After two seasons as an assistant in Pittsburgh, Tocchet has a pair of Stanley Cup victories under his belt.