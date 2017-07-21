Sidney Crosby threw a no-hitter on an 'unfairly' good baseball team as a kid
Pittsburgh Penguins' repeat Conn Smythe Trophy winner has more than hockey on his athletic resume
Sidney Crosby solidified his name in hockey long before he won three Stanley Cups, two Conn Smythe Trophies and established himself as an all-time Pittsburgh Penguins great.
Hockey, however, wasn't the only sport he excelled at while growing up in Cole Harbour, Canada.
An "intimate portrait" of Crosby's rise to stardom, published by Sam Kasan on NHL.com this week, revealed that No. 87 was as crafty on the diamond as he was the ice growing up.
Quoting Paul Mason, Crosby's pee wee hockey coach from Cole Harbour, the story shines a light on the Pens superstar's baseball roots, including the famed center dominating on an "unfairly" talented team as a kid.
Crosby, an all-star third baseman and pitcher, helped lead his team to two Atlantic championships in his only two seasons with Mason.
"The ball team won every game in provincials by the 10-run rule and went undefeated in all tournament play. It was almost unfair," Mason said. "We lost four games throughout the whole year. That year we had six no-hitters from different pitchers, (Crosby) was one of them."
Is anyone surprised?
Pittsburgh Pirates fans shouldn't be. Crosby was caught cranking a 370-foot home run at PNC Park during a special batting practice for Pens players in 2010.
-
Report: Pens could eye Sept. trade for C
Pittsburgh also has been linked to Matt Duchene and could be in the mix for Tyler Bozak
-
Preds get potential steal with Arvidsson
Nashville extends its 24-year-old restricted free agent with what could be bargain numbers
-
Gaudreau is open to playing for Flyers
Calgary forward is all for playing for the Flames, but he also likes the idea of going to...
-
Seattle still has lots of NHL hope
Plans for renovating KeyArena are now also being overseen by NHL-to-Seattle hopefuls
-
Rockets sale could prompt NHL expansion
With Leslie Anderson selling the Rockets, there is newfound hope for hockey in Houston
-
Report: NHL has backup Olympics schedule
Russian outlets suggest Olympic participation is still on the table, but NHL has repeatedly...
Add a Comment