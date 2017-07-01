Stanley Cup champion Penguins reportedly will lose Nick Bonino, Trevor Daley
Reports indicate Bonino is headed to Nashville and Daley is signing with the Red Wings
The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins traded for some toughness when they landed Ryan Reaves from the St. Louis Blues.
Now, they might need to trade for depth.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick appears to be on his way to Pittsburgh as free agency begins Saturday, but the repeat champs are also expected to lose both Nick Bonino and Trevor Daley once the market officially opens.
Bonino, whose 37 points as a third-line center helped the Pens claim their second straight title, is switching over to the runner-up Nashville Predators, according to TSN's Darren Dreger and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey.
The Preds' deal for Bonino, Dreger noted, will be for either four or five years. And as disheartening as it may be for Steel City fans who saw the former Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks forward bring to life the "HBK" line with Phil Kessel and Carl Hagelin during the Pens' Stanley Cup runs, it's a fitting step for a two-time title winner looking to land one more big deal at age 29.
Daley, who was said to be on the way out, has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL Network's Kevin Weekes.
