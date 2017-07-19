Subban, Lundqvist are once again NHL's best dressed on 'Fashionable 50' list

For the second year in a row, P.K. Subban and Henrik Lundqvist can rest assured they are considered the best dressed in the NHL.

Landing top-15 spots in Sports Illustrated's second annual "Fashionable 50" list, which judges professional athletes not only on "how they dress, but how they wear it, where they wear it and why they wear it," Subban and Lundqvist were ranked No. 15 and No. 6, respectively, as the only recognized representatives of hockey.

A panel of stylists, models, journalists and even former NBA player Walt "Clyde" Frazier collaborated with Sports Illustrated's Jamie Lisanti to compile the 2017 ranking, which deems Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star -- and apparent Anaheim Ducks fan -- Russell Westbrook the most fashionable man in sports. Both Subban and Lundqvist have been the only NHL players featured thus far, with the former ranking outside the top 10 in 2016 and the New York Rangers goalie placing fifth overall.

As documented by SI, fashion musings and inspirations from both Subban and Lundqvist:

P.K. Subban: "My style is true to who I am and definitely different than everyone else's style. I'm always looking for things that are uncommon and unique. But my mom and my sister, Natasha, they have great style. And my celebrity fashion icon is definitely Michael Jackson in the 1980s."

Henrik Lundqvist: "It's a big difference now than 12 years ago when I got here. Hockey is very old school and traditional thinking when it comes to everything around the game. When I first got into the league, I remember all of the older guys, they were making fun of my suits, my skinny ties and my skinny jeans. Now it's changing a little bit with the younger guys -- they care a little more about fashion."