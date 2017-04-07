Three eliminated teams that would make the Stanley Cup Playoffs even better

By this point, the NHL playoff picture is all but finalized .

While the true contenders go after the Stanley Cup, why can’t we entertain the what-could-have-beens?

Painful as it might be for the clubs freshly eliminated from a shot at the Cup, here’s a look three teams that would’ve made the playoffs a little more fun.

The Kings defense could’ve been a tough one to top in the early going of the playoffs. USATSI

It’s L.A., baby. The Kings were a prototypical model of a team that gave too little, too late in their run toward a potential wild-card berth. But picture their defense, a top-five unit, battling it out in the Western Conference. Picture Ben Bishop actually making postseason starts in net, as the club hoped would be the case when it traded for him. Picture streaky Los Angeles doing what it did to the Edmonton Oilers as a spoiler, and they certainly wouldn’t make for a bad series or two.

Jaromir Jagr and the Panthers would’ve made for a streaky offensive addition to the playoffs. USATSI

Bear with me here. We know they wouldn’t exactly be the hottest team to enter the playoffs after a 4-10-1 March, and they’re now preparing to enter the journey toward 2017-18 with plans to welcome a new coach. But the Panthers offered their fair share of offensive outbursts in an otherwise disappointing season. You simply cannot ignore the four games where they logged at least six goal -- including a 7-0 blanking of the Chicago Blackhawks. Call the Panthers what they are (not good), but they certainly made things interesting. Oh, and there’s Jaromir Jagr.

The Hurricanes, an admittedly rebuilding team, were in the thick of things until the end. USATSI

Perennial late-season spoilers, the Hurricanes might have been considered a true dark horse if they had their act together for the entire year. Jeff Skinner’s late emergence is reason alone to think Carolina would’ve been an intriguing watch not only from an offensive standpoint, but from the perspective of new leadership providing a spark down the home stretch. And they weren’t too shabby playing at home, either. For a team that set its sights squarely on rebuilding around the trade deadline but got hot once the wild-card push picked up, they sure would not have been a pushover.