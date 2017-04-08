Ticket prices for final game at Joe Louis Arena nearly double playoff prices

The near-four-decade run for the home of the Red Wings comes to a close this weekend, and tickets aren't cheap

The time has come to bid farewell to Joe Louis Arena.

The Detroit Red Wings will play their final game on their historic home ice Sunday, closing out a season that saw the team’s 25-year playoff streak snapped. It’s an end of an era  in which some unforgettable memories were made.

Saying goodbye to the famous arena -- complete with one last signature octopus throw -- will not come cheaply.

TicketCity’s Shannon McKinley says the average price for the Red Wings’ April 9 finale with the New Jersey Devils is $422.

And if that does not sound expensive enough (which it should, considering the priciest Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena was a March 26, 2011, showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs that cost an average of $192 to watch), take a look at how that number compares to conference final ticket prices:

Red Wings’ last game at The Joe: $422

Western Conference Finals: $190

Eastern Conference Finals: $280

That’s more than double the West finals and nearly as much than the East. Talk about high demand for a big sendoff at the Joe.

