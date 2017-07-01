Top five 2017 unrestricted NHL free agents: Shattenkirk headlines the market

The Washington Capitals took a little luster out of the 2017 NHL free agent market by re-upping T.J. Oshie with an eight-year, $46-million extension.

Plenty of other teams did the same by re-signing guys like Brent Burns , Brad Marchand and Jamie Benn in advance of the offseason.

That doesn't mean there aren't a handful of big names waiting to test the open waters. Long-term deals for stars like Connor McDavid might very well steal the headlines as free agency opens up, but here are the top five soon-to-be-unsigned talents set to be available:

1. Kevin Shattenkirk , Washington Capitals

His Stanley Cup playoffs performance was mostly underwhelming, but he's the clear-cut No. 1 defenseman on the market.

Kevin Shattenkirk is the No. 1 blue-liner available in the free agent market. USATSI

He isn't a young gun at 28, but he's right in the thick of what should be his prime. The offense he can offer from the blue line, especially on power plays, is enough to warrant attention. Look out for a lucrative deal.

UPDATE: NHL Network's Kevin Weekes reports that Shattenkirk will sign a four-year deal with the New York Rangers.

2. Alexander Radulov , Montreal Canadiens

His NHL reunion tour in 2016-17 proved to be the real deal. Even at 30, he should command a lot more than the one-year deal he got from the Habs coming back from the Kontinental Hockey League. His team-high 36 assists in Montreal showcased exactly what he is: A good-sized winger with plenty of scoring touch.

3. Joe Thornton , San Jose Sharks



Father Time is assuredly working double time to slow Thornton, who underwent knee surgery in late April and will be 37 when the market opens. But the longtime center is still a quick passer, even if his production took a big dip in 2016-17. On a short-term commitment, he brings too much leadership and play-making ability to ignore.

4. Martin Hanzal , Minnesota Wild

The Wild overpaid for his services at the March 1 trade deadline, and he seems poised to sign elsewhere after failing to drive Minnesota deep into the postseason.

After a brief stint in Minnesota, Martin Hanzal could be on the move. USATSI

On paper, he's probably a better gamble than Thornton. He's big, he has first-line center play under his belt, and he's a reasonably good two-way man.

UPDATE: TSN's Bob McKenzie reports that Hanzal is "expected to go to" the Dallas Stars.

5. Sam Gagner , Columbus Blue Jackets

Karl Alzner would have been ahead of him on this list, but with the Capitals' other free agent D-man reportedly headed to the Montreal Canadiens, Gagner stands out as a low-risk, high-reward possibility at the center spot. It's hard to fully overlook his dud of a season in Philadelphia, but 50 points up front for the Blue Jackets in 2016-17 also cannot be ignored. For a reasonable price, he still offers relatively long-term potential.

UPDATE: Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports that Gagner has signed with the Vancouver Canucks.