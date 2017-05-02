WATCH: Capitals' cross-check forces Sidney Crosby to leave Game 3 with head injury
Crosby was double-teamed and sent to the ice on a shove from Matt Niskanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins may very well be the No. 1 team remaining in the Stanley Cup playoffs .
But, at least for the time being, they are without their No. 1 player.
Sidney Crosby, the Pens' superstar scorer, was trying to help the defending champions take a 3-0 series lead against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals on Monday night, but his time on the ice for Game 3 lasted no more than six minutes thanks to a cross-check from the Caps' Matt Niskanen.
Forced to exit with a head injury, from which he did not return in Pittsburgh's 3-2 overtime loss , Crosby went down on this high hit from Niskanen, which followed a bit of lower entanglement with Alex Ovechkin's stick:
oye ..Sidney Crosby gets it from both ends! Skate pulled underneath him by Ovechkin & Niskanen finishes the takedown pic.twitter.com/0TWZwmGHXp— HabsHappy: JeSuisCH (@HabsHappy) May 2, 2017
Another angle of the hit, which inevitably has Pens fans riled up for an alleged targeting of Pittsburgh's offensive standout, shows Crosby near the net, stumbling from his encounter with Ovechkin before running head on into Niskanen's blow:
And another, at regular speed, makes it hard to tell whether or not there was much intent to the blow:
Call the hit what you want, and remember that neither the Capitals nor Crosby are strangers to controversial contact on the ice. But one thing is clear: All eyes are on Crosby's health.
The longtime Pens star has a history of concussions and spent several minutes being evaluated after a five-minute major and game misconduct call, but his status for the immediate future will be at the forefront of postseason discussion.
