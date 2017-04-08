WATCH: Lightning's Vasilevskiy goes full extension for huge save vs. Habs

Never say never.

That’s probably what Andrei Vasilevskiy was thinking after he outstretched farther than we all thought possible Friday night, preventing the Montreal Canadiens from scoring and ultimately keeping the Tampa Bay Lightning’s last-minute postseason hopes alive.

Vasilevskiy, long discussed as the goalie of the future for Tampa Bay, at least made a case for his athleticism with this full-extension, desperation-mode save during Friday’s action: