Why Connor McDavid's next contract will be great for Edmonton (and why it might not)

Contracts have been relatively mild in NHL free agency this summer, with even the top available player, Kevin Shattenkirk, headlining a group of veterans who reportedly took less money to pursue better fits on the open market.

That could change in a hurry, however, once the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid make official a lucrative extension that Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported will look something like an eight-year, $106 million deal.

Connor McDavid is in line for a historic contract extension in Edmonton. USATSI

Hauling in that much over eight years would make McDavid the highest-paid player in NHL history with an average annual salary of $13.25 million -- a number that would give the latest Hart Trophy winner a percentage of the Oilers' salary cap similar to what Sidney Crosby got on his second contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As the Oilers and McDavid work behind the scenes to finalize the real numbers, here's why the forthcoming mega deal will be great (and a no-brainer) for Edmonton -- and, of course, why it won't:

Why the Oilers should pay McDavid $106M

First and foremost, he's already becoming the new face of hockey. Complete with Ontario roots, the 20-year-old stud has quickly established himself as the pillar of the Oilers and a pillar of the next generation of NHL stars, raking in the Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy -- his 100 points in 2016-17 led the league.

What else can the Oilers do? That's not to say they backed themselves into a bad corner by playing host to McDavid's rapid ascension, but they don't really have a choice but to pay their guy if they intend to be anything close to a contender for the next half-decade or so. Edmonton isn't in the more standard position of having to fight off financial concerns after a Stanley Cup title, but the Oilers should still be happy they even have a superstar to consider locking up.

The per-season salary sounds hefty (because it is), but McDavid might very well be a bargain by the time his projected deal wraps up. Remember, if he signs for eight years and $106 million, he won't be taking up significantly more of Edmonton's cap than Crosby did with the Pens or Alex Ovechkin did with the Washington Capitals. And that's without considering any possible increase in salary cap space over the duration of the deal. This is a league where the premier players are often underpaid in contrast to even, say, the Shattenkirks of free agency, so committing a high total to McDavid shouldn't be scary as much as it is an accomplishment.

Why the Oilers shouldn't pay McDavid $106M