Arsenal vs. Manchester City FA Cup live stream, TV channel, time, odds, prediction: How to watch

One more spot is up for grabs in the 2016-17 FA Cup final as Arsenal and Manchester City battle at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the second semifinal. Both clubs have failed to meet expectations in the league and in Europe and hope to salvage something of their campaign by making it to the historic and prestigious FA Cup final. Here is how you can watch the match, stream it and everything you need to know.

When: Sunday at 10 a.m.

Where: Wembley Stadium in London, England

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go

Player to watch: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, who has been linked with Manchester City. The Chilean's future is up in the air, but he is focused on getting another FA Cup trophy with the Gunners. Against a defense that isn't anything great, he will get his chances in this one.



Injuries: Arsenal is without Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, David Ospina and Santi Cazorla. City is without the injured John Stones, while striker Gabriel Jesus is on the squad just 10 weeks after breaking a bone in his foot at Bournemouth.



Opponent in final: Whoever wins this match will end up playing Chelsea, who crushed Tottenham in the other semifinal 4-2.

Chelsea vs. Spurs FA Cup score, highlights: Hazard, Blues advance to final in stylehttps://t.co/3X5F6ALGSd pic.twitter.com/POiSTjNaBd — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) April 22, 2017

Odds:



Arsenal to win - 13/5

Draw - 29/10

Manchester City - 10/11

Prediction: Manchester City is the more talented team, but Arsenal has the experience in this cup and puts together a tough, valiant performance to move on. Arsenal 3, City 2.