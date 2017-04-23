Arsenal vs. Manchester City FA Cup live stream, TV channel, time, odds, prediction: How to watch
The second semifinal is on Sunday morning at Wembley
One more spot is up for grabs in the 2016-17 FA Cup final as Arsenal and Manchester City battle at Wembley Stadium on Sunday in the second semifinal. Both clubs have failed to meet expectations in the league and in Europe and hope to salvage something of their campaign by making it to the historic and prestigious FA Cup final. Here is how you can watch the match, stream it and everything you need to know.
When: Sunday at 10 a.m.
Where: Wembley Stadium in London, England
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports Go
Player to watch: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, who has been linked with Manchester City. The Chilean's future is up in the air, but he is focused on getting another FA Cup trophy with the Gunners. Against a defense that isn't anything great, he will get his chances in this one.
Live blog:
Injuries: Arsenal is without Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, David Ospina and Santi Cazorla. City is without the injured John Stones, while striker Gabriel Jesus is on the squad just 10 weeks after breaking a bone in his foot at Bournemouth.
Opponent in final: Whoever wins this match will end up playing Chelsea, who crushed Tottenham in the other semifinal 4-2.
Odds:
Arsenal to win - 13/5
Draw - 29/10
Manchester City - 10/11
Prediction: Manchester City is the more talented team, but Arsenal has the experience in this cup and puts together a tough, valiant performance to move on. Arsenal 3, City 2.
