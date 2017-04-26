Barcelona goal highlights: Messi catches defense sleeping, scores cheeky chip goal

That's goal No. 501 for Messi in a Barca shirt

Just days after scoring goal No. 500 for Barcelona in dramatic fashion to win El Clasico , Lionel Messi picked up where he left off. The attacker scored Barcelona's opener on Wednesday against Osasuna, mixing in some defense with his attacking ability. He read a ball well while defending, gained possession at midfield and marched the rest of the way before finishing with a cheeky little chip. Take a look:

That is just so good. He reads the ball to perfection and nobody is going to catch him. Goal No. 501 for Messi, and once again it was a beauty.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

