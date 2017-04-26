Barcelona goal highlights: Messi catches defense sleeping, scores cheeky chip goal

Just days after scoring goal No. 500 for Barcelona in dramatic fashion to win El Clasico , Lionel Messi picked up where he left off. The attacker scored Barcelona's opener on Wednesday against Osasuna, mixing in some defense with his attacking ability. He read a ball well while defending, gained possession at midfield and marched the rest of the way before finishing with a cheeky little chip. Take a look:

¡GOOOOL! Cómo sólo @TeamMessi lo sabe hacer, La Pulga se añade uno más a la lista y ahora son ⚽️5️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ @FCBarcelona_es 1-0 #FCBOsasuna pic.twitter.com/OlCCodAwkh — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017

That is just so good. He reads the ball to perfection and nobody is going to catch him. Goal No. 501 for Messi, and once again it was a beauty.