Barcelona-Juventus: Neymar can't hold back tears after Champions League exit
Neymar was inconsolable after the second leg vs. Juventus
Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to Juventus, and nobody seemed to take it harder than Neymar. The Brazilian superstar was left frustrated after 180 minutes against Juve in the last week, and he was brought to tears after final whistled sounded.
Take a look:
Here's another look:
Players, such as former Barca defender and current Juventus player Dani Alves, came to console him. Now, it remains unclear if he was just crying because of the result. It's fair to suggest it was probably a combination of that, plus the fact that he is suspended for this weekend's El Clasico against Real Madrid.
