Barcelona vs. Osasuna live stream, TV channel, time, odds, prediction: How to watch La Liga 2017

Just days after climbing into first place in La Liga with that massive win at Real Madrid , Barcelona returns to home for a match it is expected to dominant against Osasuna on Wednesday. Level with Real on 75 points and leading in goal differential, the match starts at 1:30 p.m. ET as it looks to keep its momentum going. Here's what to know:

Player to watch: Barcelona's Luis Suarez, who has entered his longest goal drought of the season, failing to score in his last five matches, all starts. He has gone 476 minutes without a goal. Barca fans should be confident that he will get going soon. Before this drought he had seven goals in his previous matches.

When: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Odds:



Barcelona to win - 1/25

Draw - 14/1

Osasuna to win - 33/1

Prediction: Suarez gets more than a goal here and Barca rolls to a comfortable victory. Barcelona 6, Osasuna 0.