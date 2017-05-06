Barcelona vs. Villarreal highlights: Messi puts defender on ground before goal

Poor defender, he didn't have a chance

Lionel Messi scored an impressive goal at the end of the first half in Barcelona's match against Villarreal on Saturday , leaving a defender face down in the process. Messi made it 2-1 in favor of Barca with a fine low strike, but first he made a quick cut and left his defender on the ground.

Take a look:

Ole. What a quick move by the Barca man to leave the defender behind, and a good little strike that hits a defender and goes in follows that bit of skill. 

