Barcelona vs. Villarreal highlights: Messi puts defender on ground before goal
Poor defender, he didn't have a chance
Lionel Messi scored an impressive goal at the end of the first half in Barcelona's match against Villarreal on Saturday , leaving a defender face down in the process. Messi made it 2-1 in favor of Barca with a fine low strike, but first he made a quick cut and left his defender on the ground.
Take a look:
Ole. What a quick move by the Barca man to leave the defender behind, and a good little strike that hits a defender and goes in follows that bit of skill.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Arsenal vs. Man. United preview
Both teams could see their top four chances all but end on Sunday
-
Barcelona dusts Villarreal, keeps pace
It was a dominant display from the home team, with Messi scoring twice
-
WATCH: GK in Italy wants to be a forward
When you feel inspired, you've just got to go for glory
-
Real cruises by Granada without Ronaldo
It was easy for Real at Granada, just as expected
-
WATCH: Messi pulls off panenka PK
Messi pulled it off with class, and the goalkeeper could do nothing
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre