Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayern Munich 2: Dembele's winner lifts BVB into DFB Pokal final

Borussia Dortmund is through to the DFB Pokal final after winning at rival Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the semifinals, 3-2. Dortmund took a 1-0 lead through Marco Reus then fell behind 2-1 as Bayern got goals from Javi Martinez and Mats Hummels. But BVB stormed back with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leveling it on 69 minutes before Ousmane Dembele scored the winning in the 74th minute.

And what a winner it was. Here's the French starlet's lovely finish:

BİLGİ | Dembele daha sonra attığı bu golle maçı 3-2'ye getirdi ve takımının finale kalmasını sağladı @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/oec6lkl0It — Ligue1Turkce (@Ligue1_Turkce) April 26, 2017

A lovely finish. It looked like the counter would amount to nothing, but Dembele pulled out the moves and finished brilliantly at the far side.

The win means Dortmund will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final on May 27.