Chelsea vs. Spurs FA Cup score, highlights: Hazard, Blues advance to final in style
Chelsea was its dominant self in the end and moves on
For the first time since 2012, Chelsea is back in the FA Cup final. The brilliant Blues saw off Tottenham in the semifinal on Saturday at Wembley 4-2, with Willian scoring twice, Eden Hazard grabbing the winner and Nemanja Matic ending it with a goal for the ages.
Keeping its hopes of the domestic double alive, the Premier League leaders showed they can play in cups too by producing moments of brilliance to leave the North Londoners frustrated and eliminated.
It took Chelsea just five minutes to score in this one, with Willian bagging a free kick past Hugo Lloris :
Tottenham didn't buckle though, and the Spurs responded well moments later with a clever goal from Harry Kane :
It appeared that the teams would enter the break level with a wild second half to come. And while the second half was wild, there was one more big moment in the first half just before the break. Victor Moses was brought down lightly in the box by Son Heung-min, and a penalty kick was awarded. And Willian made no mistake:
For the second time in the match, the Spurs pulled level and quickly, with Dele Ali scoring early in the second half with a lovely strike off a curled cross:
With it level at 2-2, the match was still there for the taking. And Chelsea showed its intentions on the hour mark, bringing in Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, who started the match on the bench. And Hazard proved to be the difference.
Chelsea's best player scored the winner in the 75th minute with a lovely left-footed shot to the far post, low where Lloris couldn't get it:
And for style points, Matic did this five minutes later to end all doubt:
What a win for Chelsea, but you have to feel for Spurs. They had 63 percent of the possession and were done in by a free kick goal, a penalty kick goal and two bits of magic.
Chelsea now moves on the final, where it will play the winner of Sunday's other semifinal between Arsenal and Manchester City. The final is scheduled for May 27.
LIVE BLOG
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Arsenal vs. Manchester City preview
The second semifinal is on Sunday morning at Wembley
-
WATCH: Matic seals FA Cup win on stunner
Players dream about scoring a goal like this one
-
FA Cup: Kane equalizes vs. Chelsea
This was some goal from the England international in the FA Cup semifinal
-
FA Cup: Willian's sick free-kick goal
This wasn't how Spurs wanted to start the match
-
Giovinco scores amazing FK goal in MLS
This was as good of a free kick as you will see this weekend
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham FA Cup preview
The two meet at Wembley with a spot in the final on the line
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre