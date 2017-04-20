El Clasico 2017: Artist paints Messi, Ronaldo kiss ahead of Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

This isn't what we probably expected to see leading up

Here's something you didn't expect to see today or probably ever.  A piece of art resting on the side of a bus stop in Barcelona, Spain titled "Love is blind" depicts Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo kissing ahead of Sunday's El Clasico. It even has the shorter Messi on the tip of his toes to reach Ronaldo. Take a look:

Well, nobody expected that. The art work comes from Tvboy, who has been known for his curious artwork. And this certainly ranks up there. 

And it might look familiar to some. It looks to be a play off Banksy's "Kissing Coppers," which sold for over a half a million dollars in Miami three years ago. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

