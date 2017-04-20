El Clasico 2017: Artist paints Messi, Ronaldo kiss ahead of Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Here's something you didn't expect to see today or probably ever. A piece of art resting on the side of a bus stop in Barcelona, Spain titled "Love is blind" depicts Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo kissing ahead of Sunday's El Clasico. It even has the shorter Messi on the tip of his toes to reach Ronaldo. Take a look:

Well, nobody expected that. The art work comes from Tvboy, who has been known for his curious artwork. And this certainly ranks up there.

And it might look familiar to some. It looks to be a play off Banksy's "Kissing Coppers," which sold for over a half a million dollars in Miami three years ago.

