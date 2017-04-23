El Clasico 2017 goal highlights: Rakitic scores a rocket for Barcelona against Real Madrid

The talented midfielder scored a beauty for the visitors

Barcelona momentarily took a 2-1 lead at Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico thanks to some brilliance from Ivan Rakitic. The talented midfielder faked Toni Kroos out of his shoes before an amazing strike to the far post. Take a look:

Huge moment. He strikes it just right and Keylor Navas had no shot. Advantage Barca. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

