Europa League: Manchester United's Pogba shames defenders with sick skill, dribble

Manchester United star Paul Pogba brought out the flair on Thursday in the Europa League semifinal second leg against Celta Vigo . In the first half at Old Trafford, the former Juventus man blew by three defenders with some cheeky skill, keeping the ball int he air and making the defenders look silly. Take a look.

He makes it look easy. He settles the ball well, lifts it over two guys and cruises forward to create a chance. Nicely done.