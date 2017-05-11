Europa League: Manchester United's Pogba shames defenders with sick skill, dribble

The world's most expensive player showed off his flair

Manchester United star Paul Pogba brought out the flair on Thursday in the Europa League semifinal second leg against Celta Vigo . In the first half at Old Trafford, the former Juventus man blew by three defenders with some cheeky skill, keeping the ball int he air and making the defenders look silly. Take a look.

He makes it look easy. He settles the ball well, lifts it over two guys and cruises forward to create a chance. Nicely done.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories