FIFA rankings: USA drops 12 spots, are now ranked below Tunisia, Congo and Iran
The U.S. took quite the drop after just one win in June
The new FIFA rankings are out for July, and the United States men's national team has plummeted from 23rd to 35th in the world. Now behind the likes of Tunisia, Congo, Senegal, Egypt and others, the U.S. had a victory and two draws in June.
Germany, fresh off winning the Confederations Cup, moved from third to first, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Switzerland.
The U.S. is the third-highest ranked CONCACAF team, with Mexico No. 16 and Costa Rica No. 26.
With the Gold Cup in July, the U.S. should be able to move back into the top 20 with a good showing at the cup.
Of course, it's important to remember that these rankings really hold little value in world soccer, with points given due to a variety of factors including match result, importance of match, strength of opponent and more.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USA not favorite to win Gold Cup
A complete look at the Gold Cup winner odds for the 2017 edition
-
Report: United agrees Lukaku deal
It looks like the Red Devils could have their replacement for Ibrahimovic
-
Messi and Barca reach deal
The player, as expected, will stay at Barcelona
-
Transfer: Lacazette to Arsenal
The French forward has joined the English club
-
Transfer news, rumors
It's another busy summer day when it comes to transfer news
-
Rooney at United photo shoot
United fans have to like the slick look of these new jerseys
Add a Comment