FIFA rankings: USA drops 12 spots, are now ranked below Tunisia, Congo and Iran

The new FIFA rankings are out for July, and the United States men's national team has plummeted from 23rd to 35th in the world. Now behind the likes of Tunisia, Congo, Senegal, Egypt and others, the U.S. had a victory and two draws in June.

Germany, fresh off winning the Confederations Cup, moved from third to first, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Switzerland.

The U.S. is the third-highest ranked CONCACAF team, with Mexico No. 16 and Costa Rica No. 26.

With the Gold Cup in July, the U.S. should be able to move back into the top 20 with a good showing at the cup.

Of course, it's important to remember that these rankings really hold little value in world soccer, with points given due to a variety of factors including match result, importance of match, strength of opponent and more.