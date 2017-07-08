Gold Cup 2017: Full TV, live stream schedule, group standings, scores and more
The U.S. and Mexico are, as expected, the favorites
The 2017 Gold Cup kicks off on Friday night, as clubs from North America battle for the top regional cup. The United States, Mexico and Costa Rica may be the favorites, but with many of the top nations using many "B" squad players, there are chances for some big-time surprises. Here's everything to know:
Format
There are three groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Also, the two best third-place teams will also move on.
Watch
The matches will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks and streamed online on Fox Sports Go. For those looking for Spanish, Univision will broadcast the games.
Groups and Schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Costa Rica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Honduras
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|French Guiana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Group breakdown: Costa Rica is the clear favorite to win the group, while Honduras and Canada will likely fight for second place.
Schedule
(All times eastern)
July 7
Canada 4, French Guiana 2
Costa Rica 1, Honduras 0
July 11
Costa Rica vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Honduras vs. French Guiana, 10 p.m. on FS1
July 14
Costa Rica vs. French Guiana, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Canada vs. Honduras, 10 p.m. on FS1
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicaragua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group breakdown: USA should edge out Panama to win the group, with the Panamanians also expected to move on. Nicaragua and Martinique are hoping to slip into the next round as a third-place team.
Schedule
July 8
USA vs. Panama, 4:30 p.m. on FOX
Martinique vs. Nicaragua, 7 p.m. on FS2
July 12
Panama vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m. on FS1
USA vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m. on FS1
July 15
Panama vs. Martinique, 4:30 p.m. on FS2
Nicaragua vs. USA, 7 p.m. on FXX
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curacao
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group breakdown: Mexico is a favorite to win the cup and should get nine points from this group. Jamaica, finalist at the last Gold Cup, should finish second. El Salvador has a chance to finish third.
July 9
Curacao vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m. on FS1
July 13
El Salvador vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Jamaica, 10 p.m. on FS1
July 16
Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m. on FS2
Curacao vs. Mexico, 8 p.m. on FS1
Knockout Stages
Quarterfinals
July 19
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 6 p.m.
Group B winner vs. 3rd Group A/C, 9 p.m.
July 20
Group C winner vs. 3rd Group A/C, 7:30 p.m.
Group C runner-up vs. Group A runner-up, 10 p.m.
Semifinals
July 22
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.
July 23
TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m.
Final
July 26
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m.
