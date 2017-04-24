How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for April 24-30

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on April 24-30 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.

- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.

- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.

- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern





April 24

Serie A

Pescara vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports



La Liga

Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

April 25



Premier League

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Sporting Gijon vs. Espanyol, 1:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

German Cup

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Frankfurt, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

April 26

CCL

Pachuca vs. Tigres, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes



Premier League

Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSL

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSL

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 1:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Deportivo La Coruna, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

German Cup

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2

French Cup

PSG vs. Monaco, 3:05 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spanish

April 27

Premier League

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. on NBCSN



La Liga

Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo, 2:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Betis, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

April 28



MLS

Toronto vs Houston, 7:30 p.m. on MLS Live

La Liga

Villarreal vs. Sporting Gijon, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A

Atalanta vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect

April 29



MLS (On MLS Live unless listed otherwise)

Montreal vs. Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Orlando vs. Colorado, 3:55 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Columbus vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

NYRB vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. San Jose, 8 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle vs. New England, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL

Portland vs. Chicago, 4 p.m. on Lifetime

Premier League (on NBCSL)

Southampton vs. Hull City, 10 a.m.

Stoke City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga

Real Sociedad vs. Granada, 7 a.m. on beIN Sports Connect

Real Madrid vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports

Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Espanyol vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund vs. Koln, 9:30 a.m. on FS2

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. on FOX

Liga MX

America vs. Atlas, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes

April 30

MLS

Atlanta vs. DC United, 3 p.m.

Premier League

Manchester United vs. Swansea City, 7 a.m. on NBCSL

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m. on NBCSL

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. on NBCSL

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Real Betis vs. Deportivo Alaves, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Eibar vs. Leganes, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A

Roma vs. Lazio, 6:30 a.m. on beIN Sports

Crotone vs. Milan, 9 a.m. on beIN Sports

Inter vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect

Bundesliga

Augsburg vs. Hamburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Hoffenheim vs. Frankfurt, 11:30 a.m. on FS2