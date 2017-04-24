How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for April 24-30
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on April 24-30 with our listings below.
For streaming:
- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.
All times are US/Eastern
April 24
Serie A
Pescara vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
La Liga
Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
April 25
Premier League
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Sporting Gijon vs. Espanyol, 1:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
German Cup
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Frankfurt, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
April 26
CCL
Pachuca vs. Tigres, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Premier League
Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSL
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSL
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 1:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
Deportivo La Coruna, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
German Cup
Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2
French Cup
PSG vs. Monaco, 3:05 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spanish
April 27
Premier League
Manchester City vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo, 2:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Betis, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
April 28
MLS
Toronto vs Houston, 7:30 p.m. on MLS Live
La Liga
Villarreal vs. Sporting Gijon, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Serie A
Atalanta vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect
April 29
MLS (On MLS Live unless listed otherwise)
Montreal vs. Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Orlando vs. Colorado, 3:55 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Columbus vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
NYRB vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. San Jose, 8 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle vs. New England, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
Portland vs. Chicago, 4 p.m. on Lifetime
Premier League (on NBCSL)
Southampton vs. Hull City, 10 a.m.
Stoke City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m.
La Liga
Real Sociedad vs. Granada, 7 a.m. on beIN Sports Connect
Real Madrid vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports
Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Espanyol vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund vs. Koln, 9:30 a.m. on FS2
Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. on FOX
Liga MX
America vs. Atlas, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes
April 30
MLS
Atlanta vs. DC United, 3 p.m.
Premier League
Manchester United vs. Swansea City, 7 a.m. on NBCSL
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m. on NBCSL
Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. on NBCSL
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Real Betis vs. Deportivo Alaves, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Eibar vs. Leganes, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Serie A
Roma vs. Lazio, 6:30 a.m. on beIN Sports
Crotone vs. Milan, 9 a.m. on beIN Sports
Inter vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect
Bundesliga
Augsburg vs. Hamburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1
Hoffenheim vs. Frankfurt, 11:30 a.m. on FS2
