How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for April 24-30

Here are the games coming up on TV and online

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on April 24-30 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern



April 24

Serie A
Pescara vs. Roma, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga
Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

April 25

Premier League
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Sporting Gijon vs. Espanyol, 1:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Atletico Madrid vs. Villarreal, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

German Cup
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Frankfurt, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

April 26

CCL
Pachuca vs. Tigres, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Premier League
Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSL
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m. on NBCSL
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Barcelona vs. Osasuna, 1:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
Deportivo La Coruna, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

German Cup
Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN2

French Cup
PSG vs. Monaco, 3:05 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spanish

April 27

Premier League
Manchester City vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo, 2:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Betis, 3:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

April 28

MLS
Toronto vs Houston, 7:30 p.m. on MLS Live

La Liga
Villarreal vs. Sporting Gijon, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A
Atalanta vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect

April 29

MLS (On MLS Live unless listed otherwise)
Montreal vs. Vancouver, 3 p.m. 
Orlando vs. Colorado, 3:55 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Columbus vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
NYRB vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. San Jose, 8 p.m.
Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle vs. New England, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL
Portland vs. Chicago, 4 p.m. on Lifetime

Premier League (on NBCSL)
Southampton vs. Hull City, 10 a.m. 
Stoke City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m. 
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 12:30 p.m.

La Liga
Real Sociedad vs. Granada, 7 a.m. on beIN Sports Connect
Real Madrid vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports
Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Espanyol vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund vs. Koln, 9:30 a.m. on FS2
Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. on FOX

Liga MX
America vs. Atlas, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes

April 30

MLS
Atlanta vs. DC United, 3 p.m.

Premier League
Manchester United vs. Swansea City, 7 a.m. on NBCSL
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m. on NBCSL
Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City, 9:05 a.m. on NBCSL
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Real Betis vs. Deportivo Alaves, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Eibar vs. Leganes, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Serie A
Roma vs. Lazio, 6:30 a.m. on beIN Sports
Crotone vs. Milan, 9 a.m. on beIN Sports
Inter vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports Connect

Bundesliga
Augsburg vs. Hamburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1
Hoffenheim vs. Frankfurt, 11:30 a.m. on FS2

