Juventus goal highlights: Dani Alves punches Champions League final ticket with cracking volley
This was some strike by the Brazilian defender
Behind a stellar defense and a revived Dani Alves, Juventus is through to the Champions League final . The Italians cruised past Monaco on Tuesday in the semifinals, winning the second leg 2-1 and advancing on aggregate 4-1. Alves scored the winning goal of the second leg with a brilliant first-half volley. Here's the goal that ended all doubt, as Juve moves on to the final for the first time since 2015.
A brilliant strike, even more impressive for a defender.
For those keeping track, that's one goal and three assists in the UCL semis by a player the team signed on a free transfer.
