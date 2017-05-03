Juventus-Monaco: Higuain puts cherry on top off lovely Champions League team goal
Higuain makes up for earlier slip with a brilliant finish for Juve
Gonzalo Higuain redeemed his poor start to the Champions League semifinal second leg against Monaco on Wednesday by finishing off a beauty of a goal for Juventus. As you can see here, things didn't start well for the former Napoli man, who missed a couple good chances and looked silly in the process.
But then midway through the first half, Higuain connected on a brilliant pass from Dani Alves to make it 1-0 with a lethal finish to the lower left of the goal. Take a look:
Brilliantly done, and that is a massive away goal for Juve. The Italians have the early advantage, and Higuain's goal scoring ability is why.
