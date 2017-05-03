Juventus-Monaco: Higuain puts cherry on top off lovely Champions League team goal

Gonzalo Higuain redeemed his poor start to the Champions League semifinal second leg against Monaco on Wednesday by finishing off a beauty of a goal for Juventus. As you can see here, things didn't start well for the former Napoli man, who missed a couple good chances and looked silly in the process.

But then midway through the first half, Higuain connected on a brilliant pass from Dani Alves to make it 1-0 with a lethal finish to the lower left of the goal. Take a look:

Dybala and Dani Alves with the flair, Higuain with the finish. Beautiful team goal from Juventus! #UCL #ASMJuve https://t.co/S4juAWdtQj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 3, 2017

Brilliantly done, and that is a massive away goal for Juve. The Italians have the early advantage, and Higuain's goal scoring ability is why.