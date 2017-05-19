La Liga title race 2017: What Real Madrid, Barcelona have to do to win the league
It's fairly simple, and Real has the clear advantage
It's hard to believe, but there are just a few days left in La Liga. What's not hard to believe is that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only two that can still win the coveted crown. But what does each have to do to win with the champ being crowned on Sunday? Here is how it can be done by Los Blancos and the Catalan giants.
Standings
- Real Madrid, 90 points
- Barcelona, 87 points
Remaining schedule
Barcelona
vs. Eibar on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Real Madrid
at Malaga on Sunday, 2 p.m. ET
Scenarios
First keep in mind that in La Liga, teams are separated atop the standings by their head-to-head record that campaign, not over goal differential overall. So that is Barcelona's best hope, to match Real on points and win the league on head-to-head. Real and Barca drew at Camp Nou 1-1 earlier in the season, while Barca won at Real 3-2 last month on that magical goal from Lionel Messi , meaning if they are tied on points, Barca gets the title.
For Real to win the title:
- Win or draw vs. Malaga
- Barca fails to beat Eibar
For Barcelona to win the title:
- Win and have Real lose
Obviously a lot has to go right for Barca to win. Real is the clear-cut, likely favorite, but this is a magical game where anything can happen. We'll see on Sunday.
