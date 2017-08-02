Lionel Messi says goodbye to Neymar via touching Instagram tribute

Neymar is all but gone from Barcelona, and Lionel Messi knows it. The Barcelona legend wrote a message on Instagram on Wednesday, the same day Barca acknowledged that Neymar had asked to leave for Paris St. Germain. The message was a thank you to the player, along with a compilation of images.

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

This all but confirms he is leaving and is another significant development. There appears to be no doubt the player is on his way out, and you can except the goodbyes to start piling up.