LOOK: Did Juan Cuadrado accidentally leak Juventus' new home kit on Twitter?

Back in January, Italian soccer giant Juventus unveiled a new polarizing, and modern-looking logo . Nicknamed "The Old Lady," Juventus is one of the oldest and most traditional clubs in all of Italy, so the when the team announced its plans to change the identity, fans of the club and folks on social media had a field day. Here's a look at the changes in the crest:

Personally, I'm a fan of the old logo. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Although the new identity was revealed in January, don't expect to see Juventus' new badge stamped on a jersey until the summer -- or at least after the Serie A and Champions League season. On Thursday, however, Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado may have accidentaly leaked the club's new home kit on Twitter. Check it out:

Is this Juve's new home uniform? Twitter screengrab



Now Cuadrado has recently deleted the tweet, but it's hard to imagine the jersey revealed in the photo isn't the real home kit. Poorly-timed tweet by the Colombian or just a promotional stunt to get fans excited about the new kit? We'll probably never know. What we do know from this image is that the new uniforms don't look all that bad. Fair to say they still look sharp despite the modern "J" logo?