LOOK: Manchester United shows off new home kit, and Rooney is a part of the shoot

Manchester United showed off its slick new home jersey on Monday. They feature white and black trimming on the sleeves and a buttoned collar. Take a look:

Our new 2017/18 home kit by @adidasfootball - take a look behind the scenes with our players.#MUFC #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/a3C8eSjC0h — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017

That's a great kit. And if you watch the video closely, you'll notice an appearance made by Wayne Rooney. The veteran striker, long linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Everton, MLS and China as possible destinations, looks happy and feeling like a part of the club, for sure.

Now, obviously, Rooney being part of the shoot doesn't mean he is staying or going. After all, the Red Devils are gearing up for a preseason tour in the United States, and part of that includes photo day, where every player on the roster is registered and has a mugshot taken. It's worth noting that Rooney said following Manchester United's Europa League title that he had already decided where he'd be playing next season. ESPN is also reporting that Rooney will be included in the U.S. tour roster.

That said, Rooney could still depart the club before the start of the season, but considering Jose Mourinho has failed to bring in a striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United may end up needing him.