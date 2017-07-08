Manchester United announce Everton have accepted transfer fee bid for Lukaku

United near a Lukaku deal while a report emerges that he was cited in L.A. for disturbing the peace

Manchester United looks to have found its replacement up top for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Everton's Romelu Lukaku. On Saturday, the Red Devils announced they had agreed on a fee for the Belgian star with Everton.

One of the best young strikers in Europe, Lukaku is a guy who will be expected to produce over 25 goals per season and may be just what United needs up top as it returns to the Champions League. Shortly after the announcement by United, TMZ reported that Lukaku was cited for disturbing the peace while partying in a Beverly Hills mansion on July 2. 

On Friday, Sky Sports had reported that Lukaku's former club Chelsea had matched United's bid. By Saturday, Chelsea were no longer in the running and manager Antonio Conte is said be fuming about it

Considering the teams have agreed on a fee, now it really all comes down to agreeing to terms on Lukaku's contract and wages as well as physical so he can join his buddy Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

These steps should be a formality and an official announcement on the transfer being complete with a player unveiling should be expected soon.  

