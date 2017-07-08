Manchester United announce Everton have accepted transfer fee bid for Lukaku
United near a Lukaku deal while a report emerges that he was cited in L.A. for disturbing the peace
Manchester United looks to have found its replacement up top for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Everton's Romelu Lukaku. On Saturday, the Red Devils announced they had agreed on a fee for the Belgian star with Everton.
One of the best young strikers in Europe, Lukaku is a guy who will be expected to produce over 25 goals per season and may be just what United needs up top as it returns to the Champions League. Shortly after the announcement by United, TMZ reported that Lukaku was cited for disturbing the peace while partying in a Beverly Hills mansion on July 2.
On Friday, Sky Sports had reported that Lukaku's former club Chelsea had matched United's bid. By Saturday, Chelsea were no longer in the running and manager Antonio Conte is said be fuming about it.
Considering the teams have agreed on a fee, now it really all comes down to agreeing to terms on Lukaku's contract and wages as well as physical so he can join his buddy Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.
These steps should be a formality and an official announcement on the transfer being complete with a player unveiling should be expected soon.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USA draws Panama: Three takeaways
It wasn't a great showing in the opener for the Americans
-
WATCH: Dywer scores again for USA
Kelyn Rowe found Dom Dwyer, and he found the back of the next
-
USMNT draws Panama in Gold Cup
Panama played well and got a big result in the opener
-
USA vs. Panama preview
The U.S. opens up its Gold Cup campaign on Saturday
-
Mexico vs. El Salvador preview
Mexico is the heavy favorite here
-
Report: Rooney nearing return to Everton
He's reportedly returning to his original home
Add a Comment