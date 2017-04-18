Messi scored his Maradona-like masterpiece goal 10 years ago today for Barcelona
It was against Getafe a decade ago
It's been a decade since Lionel Messi captivated the world with the greatest goal of his career, all coming at just 19 years of age and with Barcelona. April 18, 2007 was the day Messi scored that unbelievable goal against Getafe in the Copa del Rey semifinals, reminiscent of Diego Maradona's goal versus England in the 1986 World Cup.
Here is that legendary moment from Messi:
Hard to believe it has been that long, but let's not get into a conversation as to how time flies and get everyone depressed.
As for Messi, he's gone on to score hundreds of goals, many amazing, throughout his career - that Athletic Bilbao goal comes to mind - but none were as good as that magical one at the Camp Nou.
