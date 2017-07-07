Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio suspended six matches, will miss Gold Cup
Osorio is being suspended for an aggressive attitude towards Confederations Cup officials
Juan Carlos Osorio has been suspended following the FIFA Confederations Cup for acting aggressively towards FIFA officials, FIFA announced on Friday.
Osorio insulted officials and acted in a generally confrontational manner during the tournament in Russia, where Mexico finished in fourth place. He will miss six matches, which coincide with 2017's Gold Cup, which Mexico will be participating in.
Here's a snapshot of just how aggressive Osorio got with officials in Russia:
Should Mexico not play deep into the Gold Cup and all six matches aren't served, Osorio will serve the rest of his suspension during Team Mexico's next official matches. Osorio was also officially warned and received a fine for his actions.
The Gold Cup begins on Friday. The United States is scheduled to begin their tournament run on Saturday, taking on Panama in Group B action. Mexico's debut is slated for Sunday against El Salvador.
