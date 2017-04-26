MLS 2017 Salaries: Kaka is highest paid, three U.S. national team members in top 10

The salaries for the 2017 MLS season are out, and once again Orlando City's Kaka leads the way with a guaranteed compensation of $7.167 million this season. In the top 10, there are three U.S. men's national team members, three players from Toronto FC and four World Cup winners.

Here is the top 10:

Kaka (Orlando City), $7.167 million Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), $7.115 million Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), $6.5 million Andrea Pirlo (NYCFC), $5.9 million David Villa (NYCFC), $5.6 million Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), $5.5 million Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), $5.4 million

Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), $4.9 million Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), $3.9 Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers), $2.6 million

USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard of the Colorado Rapids is just outside the top 10 with $2.475 million.

To view all of the MLS salaries, click here.