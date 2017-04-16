MLS scores, standings: Villa's unbelievable goal, Larin the hero, big win for Sporting K.C.

It was a quick weekend of MLS action with no matches on Sunday due to Easter, and boy were were treated to some fine moments. Star strikers stole the show in a weekend that produced more must-see moments than weeks prior. Here's everything to know:

Friday

NYCFC 2, Philadelphia Union 0

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Seattle Sounders 1

San Jose Earthquakes 1, FC Dallas 1

Saturday

Montreal Impact 2, Atlanta United 1

Orlando City 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

Chicago Fire 3, New England Revolution 0

NY Red Bulls 2, D.C. United 0

Columbus Crew 2, Toronto FC 1

Houston Dynamo 2, Minnesota United 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1

Sporting KC 1, Portland Timbers 0

The best of the best

Larin's sick winner

Orlando got the 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday because of the Canadian sensation. The star striker found his moment in the 91st minute on a corner kick with this fine finish for three quality points:

Stoppage time ✅

Game-winner ✅@CyleLarin comes through in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/XMPUtVnnrV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 16, 2017

Statement win

We know Sporting K.C. has the chance to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and the club proved it with a huge win at Portland. The winner came from Dom Dwyer in the 53rd minute in a brilliant run of play.

Marvelous David Villa

You may have heard, NYCFC won and Villa scored a goal from 50 yards out. Seriously, he did . Check out this magic.

50 yards out. FIFTY.



Just a ridiculous goal from @Guaje7Villa 🙊 https://t.co/YZY6UFo1Lv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 15, 2017

Standings

Seven weeks in. Here's where we stand: pic.twitter.com/D1mW1cWqvE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 16, 2017

More MLS action to come next week, and more must-see moments as well.