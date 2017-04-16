MLS scores, standings: Villa's unbelievable goal, Larin the hero, big win for Sporting K.C.
It was another wild weekend of action in MLS
It was a quick weekend of MLS action with no matches on Sunday due to Easter, and boy were were treated to some fine moments. Star strikers stole the show in a weekend that produced more must-see moments than weeks prior. Here's everything to know:
Friday
NYCFC 2, Philadelphia Union 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Seattle Sounders 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1, FC Dallas 1
Saturday
Montreal Impact 2, Atlanta United 1
Orlando City 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1
Chicago Fire 3, New England Revolution 0
NY Red Bulls 2, D.C. United 0
Columbus Crew 2, Toronto FC 1
Houston Dynamo 2, Minnesota United 2
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1
Sporting KC 1, Portland Timbers 0
The best of the best
Larin's sick winner
Orlando got the 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday because of the Canadian sensation. The star striker found his moment in the 91st minute on a corner kick with this fine finish for three quality points:
Statement win
We know Sporting K.C. has the chance to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and the club proved it with a huge win at Portland. The winner came from Dom Dwyer in the 53rd minute in a brilliant run of play.
Marvelous David Villa
You may have heard, NYCFC won and Villa scored a goal from 50 yards out. Seriously, he did . Check out this magic.
Standings
More MLS action to come next week, and more must-see moments as well.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Ronaldo asks fans to stop heckling
'I only ask that they don't whistle at me here. That's all I ask for'
-
Oceania supports USA's World Cup bid
This could increase the chances of the World Cup returning to North American soil in 2026
-
Atlanta United's 'home' debut delayed
Atlanta will play three more games at Bobby Dodd Stadium before changing homes
-
Best jokes, memes after Real tops Bayern
The internet had its way with this one as usual
-
UCL: Was Ronaldo offside for two goals?
This one is going to go down in UCL history as one of the most controversial
-
Real Madrid advances after ET vs. Bayern
Ronaldo scored almost every Real goal over the two legs
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre