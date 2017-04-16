MLS scores, standings: Villa's unbelievable goal, Larin the hero, big win for Sporting K.C.

It was another wild weekend of action in MLS

It was a quick weekend of MLS action with no matches on Sunday due to Easter, and boy were were treated to some fine moments. Star strikers stole the show in a weekend that produced more must-see moments than weeks prior. Here's everything to know:

Friday
NYCFC 2, Philadelphia Union 0
Vancouver Whitecaps 2, Seattle Sounders 1
San Jose Earthquakes 1, FC Dallas 1

Saturday
Montreal Impact 2, Atlanta United 1
Orlando City 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1
Chicago Fire 3, New England Revolution 0
NY Red Bulls 2, D.C. United 0
Columbus Crew 2, Toronto FC 1
Houston Dynamo 2, Minnesota United 2
Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 1
Sporting KC 1, Portland Timbers 0

The best of the best 

Larin's sick winner

Orlando got the 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday because of the Canadian sensation. The star striker found his moment in the 91st minute on a corner kick with this fine finish for three quality points: 

Statement win

We know Sporting K.C. has the chance to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and the club proved it with a huge win at Portland. The winner came from Dom Dwyer in the 53rd minute in a brilliant run of play.

Marvelous David Villa

You may have heard, NYCFC won and Villa scored a goal from 50 yards out. Seriously, he did . Check out this magic.

Standings

More MLS action to come next week, and more must-see moments as well. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories