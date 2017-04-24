Newcastle United promoted and U.S. star Yedlin will return to Premier League

On Monday, Newcastle United, led by Rafa Benitez, became the 21st team to be promoted straight back to the Premier League in their first season after relegation. Thanks to two goals from Ayoze Perez, Benitez's club defeated a 10-man Preston squad, 4-1, at St. James Park. Newcastle joins Brighton as the first two teams promoted from the EFL Championship (formely Championship League) to the Premier League.

More notably for folks in the States, the promotion means U.S. men's national team right back DeAndre Yedlin will be back playing top flight British soccer next season -- barring a surprise summer transfer. The talented defender recently returned from a injury layover that nearly lasted two months and figures to be a big part of Bruce Arena's plans this summer during the Gold Cup and during World Cup qualifying. Having Yedlin play against one of the most competitive leagues in the world is a huge boost for the former Seattle Sounder, who will turn 24 before the start of the next Premier League season. Yedlin made 19 starts, and six appearances as a sub, netting just one goal in the championship.