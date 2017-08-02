Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave for PSG, club demands full buy-out clause

After weeks of speculation, it appears that Neymar is indeed on the verge of leaving Barcelona for French club Paris St. Germain. Here's everything to know:

The latest

Neymar arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday after a trip to Dubai and had been expected to train with the club after returning from a promotional marketing obligation in China. However, he was excused from practice, as the club announced via Twitter:

Neymar Jr hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017

No explanation as to why, but the club then put on its website that Neymar had indeed asked to leave:

"Before the morning training session began, Neymar Jr. informed those present of his wish to leave the club and was therefore given permission to miss training and resolve his future," the statement read.

It's hugely significant that Barcelona stated this. It's acknowledging that Neymar has requested to not train, making a move feel ever so close by the first time saying he wants to leave.

Then later in the morning, Barcelona released a more detailed statement:

"The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club's offices. Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety. Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved. The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions."

Not a done deal yet

This has been the first official admission by Barcelona that Neymar has decided to leave. There is still work to be done, however. For the transfer to happen, the world-record €222 million buyout clause in his contract will have to be triggered, and as Barca has pointed out, in its entirety. Various outlets have reported that Neymar has already agreed terms on a contract should the transfer details be worked out among clubs.

French publication L'Equipe reported on Tuesday that a PSG medical was likely to take place either at the end of the week or on Monday.

There have also been reports that Barcelona could report PSG over this massive transfer and that could mean more twists and turns ahead of the end of the Aug. 31 transfer window.

Messi says goodbye

While the final details remain to be worked out, Lionel Messi posted an emotional farewell message and video via his Instagram account:

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

What this move would mean

It would be like nothing we've ever seen in the sport. It would double the world-record transfer fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer, giving PSG a new face of their club and turn the team into even more of a threat to win the Champions League. For Barca, it would overflow the team's pockets with money, giving it the opportunity to bring in several big-time reinforcements.

And on the global scale, it would mean those players we thought wouldn't ever leave, well they are no longer untouchable.