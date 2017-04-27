Pachuca beat Tigres in a wild match to win the CONCACAF Champions League

Pachuca is the winner of the CONCACAF Champions League after beating loaded Tigres on Wednesday night, 1-0. After last week's 1-1 draw at Tigres in the first leg, Pachuca was able to lift the title after cementing the result with a late goal. In a wild match that was back and forth and saw each team threaten, it was U.S. national team defender Omar Gonzalez and company that reached the summit of the regional cup.

Here are the top highlights:

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman pulled off a wild double save early on as Pachuca pressed:

Just after the hour mark, Andre-Pierre Gignac pulled off a rocket shot that looked headed in, but the crossbar said "nope":

After Tigres went down to 10 men with Guido Pizarro seeing red, Pachuca scored the opener through Franco Jara bagging a rebound in the 83rd minute:

Pachuca was in a good spot, knowing it was minutes away from winning, but Gignac looked to have pulled one back in the final second, only to be rightfully called offside:

That was Tigres' last chance, and the title went to Pachuca as it earned its second CCL crown. It was an impressive result for Los Tuzos, who were the underdog entering the match and somehow held Tigres' attack of Gignac, Eduardo Vargas and company to one goal in 180 minutes.

Se termina el partido. SOMOS CAMPEONES DE CONCACAF



#ElÚnicoEnMi💙 pic.twitter.com/Fl25glO4Jc — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) April 27, 2017