Real Madrid-Barcelona: El Clasico starts with controversial no-call on Ronaldo
Should this have been a penalty kick?
It only took two minutes for a big moment to take place in Sunday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona . Real looked to strike first when Cristiano Ronaldo was fed in the box, and he got the ball around Samuel Umtiti but went down in the box. Penalty kick or not? The ref didn't give one. Judge for yourself:
Here's a closer look at the moment of contact. Umtiti doesn't get the ball at all:
The ref didn't call it, but considering how some penalty kicks are awarded in Spain, it wouldn't have been a shock to see that given. Ronaldo gets away from the defender but takes a little bit of a dive after realizing the ball is too far away. Good call from the ref.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Messi's proves nobody is greater
This was one of Messi's greatest performances ever and one of the most memorable
-
Neymar goes nuts after Messi winner
The suspended Brazilian was more than excited at the final whistle
-
La Liga standings after El Clasico
Messi's goal moved Barcelona back atop the league table for now
-
Barca coach calls Messi 'best ever'
Luis Enrique had the highest praise for his superstar
-
Internet reacts to El Clasico
The internet will again provide you more laughs on this
-
WATCH: Messi's iconic shirt celebration
It was a bit surprising to see Messi do this
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre