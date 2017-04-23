Real Madrid-Barcelona: El Clasico starts with controversial no-call on Ronaldo

It only took two minutes for a big moment to take place in Sunday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona . Real looked to strike first when Cristiano Ronaldo was fed in the box, and he got the ball around Samuel Umtiti but went down in the box. Penalty kick or not? The ref didn't give one. Judge for yourself:

Primera polémica del partido al segundo minuto. @Cristiano cae dentro del area tras un contacto de @UmtitiSam #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/0sgQfc30Ei — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2017

Here's a closer look at the moment of contact. Umtiti doesn't get the ball at all:

The ref didn't call it, but considering how some penalty kicks are awarded in Spain, it wouldn't have been a shock to see that given. Ronaldo gets away from the defender but takes a little bit of a dive after realizing the ball is too far away. Good call from the ref.