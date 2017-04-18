Real Madrid-Bayern Munich Champions League aggregate score, highlights: Controversial Ronaldo hat trick carries Real
Ronaldo scored almost every Real goal over the two legs
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat trick , including two goals in extra time, as Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-2 in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday, advancing to the semifinals 6-3 on aggregate. After winning the first leg 2-1 on two Ronaldo goals, Real was down 2-1 after 90 minutes on Wednesday to force extra time.
And that's when the Portuguese star cranked it up a notch, scoring two more goals, though offside, to lift Real to its seventh straight UCL semifianl appearance, with Marco Asensio putting the tie out of reach with Real's third goal in extra time.
Though Bayern received an unbelievable performance by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, it was not enough as a red card in the second half and poor officiating ultimately did Bayern in, as the Germans fail in Europe once again.
The first half of this gigantic clash saw neither team score but Real dominated and would have had a goal or two had it not be for Neuer in goal.
At the break, Bayern knew it needed two goals and it had to get one quickly. And it got it. After a miraculous clearance off the line from Marcelo on a Arjen Robben shot, Bayern scored seconds later early in the half after Robben went down in the box on a tackle from Casemiro and a penalty kick was called.
Robert Lewandowski converted the penalty to put Real on its heels:
Ronaldo then got Real on the board 14 minutes from time with this header, which looked like it could have sealed it:
But that 1-1 was short lived as Sergio Ramos put the ball into his own next a minute later to force extra time:
Bayern was reduced to 10 men, just like in the first leg, when Arturo Vidal was sent off in the 84th minute. Bayern would have to face extra time with a man left, and it didn't help its cause. But neither did the referees.
Ronaldo scored in the 104th minute to make it 2-1 with this finish:
As you can see, he was offside as can be, and the refs didn't call it:
Unlucky, right? OK, well Bayern still just needed one goal to take the lead on away goals. And the refs struck again. Ronaldo scored his third in the 109th minute on an assist from Marcelo:
And guess what? He was offside. Here's the proof:
Asensio then put it away with a deserved golazo three minutes later:
And that did Bayern in, along with the blown calls. A tough blow for the Germans after horrendous officiating, and it's difficult to convince yourself that Real deserved to move on. A red card that was questionable and two clear offsides?
Real will take it ( though Ronaldo had a stern message for fans ), while Bayern can't accept it.
With the result, Real joins Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.
