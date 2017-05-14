Real Madrid-Sevilla goal highlights: Ronaldo scores sick upper-90 strike

This was quite the hit from the Portuguese

On the same day Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 400th goal for Real Madrid , he also scored 401 and it was a beauty. Against Sevilla, Ronaldo made it 3-1 late in the first half with a lovely upper-90 golazo with his left foot late in the second half. Take a look:

Wow, what a hit. He timed it perfectly and put it where no goalkeeper could get it. A thing of beauty, but credit goes to Toni Kroos for spotting Ronaldo's run and delivering a perfect ball as well.

