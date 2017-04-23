Real Madrid vs. Barcelona goal highlights: Slalom dribble goal by Messi makes Real Madrid look silly

Messi brought his team level just after the half hour mark with a lovely goal

Lionel Messi took a violent elbow early on against Real Madrid  in Sunday's Clasico, and you could tell he was mad he didn't even get a foul called on his behalf. He took out his frustration -- not by retaliating with violence -- by scoring a sick goal and making Real Madrid's defense look silly. Take a look at Messi's first-half equalizer: 

My goodness. He sent Dani Carvajal to the showers with that move in the box, and finished brilliantly past Keylor Navas. Golazo and game on.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories