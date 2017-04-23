Real Madrid vs. Barcelona goal highlights: Slalom dribble goal by Messi makes Real Madrid look silly
Messi brought his team level just after the half hour mark with a lovely goal
Lionel Messi took a violent elbow early on against Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico, and you could tell he was mad he didn't even get a foul called on his behalf. He took out his frustration -- not by retaliating with violence -- by scoring a sick goal and making Real Madrid's defense look silly. Take a look at Messi's first-half equalizer:
My goodness. He sent Dani Carvajal to the showers with that move in the box, and finished brilliantly past Keylor Navas. Golazo and game on.
