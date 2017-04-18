Real Madrid vs. Barcelona team news, injuries, suspensions: Neymar out, will Bale also miss El Clasico?

Just days away from El Clasico, when Real Madrid plays Barcelona in a match that could go a long way in clinching the title for either, both clubs won't be at 100 percent full strength. Barcelona will be down one of its star players while there is a chance Real Madrid could be down one of its best.

Here's the latest:

Real Madrid could without Gareth Bale

Real Madrid manager Gareth Bale has already said the Welsh star would miss Tuesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, and now it looks like he could miss Sunday's Clasico. Zidane said he is in doubt for the clash with a calf muscle problem that he picked up in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Bayern. He has missed training and didn't play this past weekend at Sporting Gijon, and goes on the injury list with Pepe who is also set to miss Sunday's match.

"Gareth has worked very hard to get back with the team after being out three months injured," Zidane said. "When he returned he was very excited and happy. He has some issues which stop him being able to play. We hope it is nothing serious, and he is back with us shortly."

If he is out, we could see a bit of a formation change and have James Rodriguez join the starting eleven or perhaps Lucas Vazquez on the wing. Another option is the hot hand of Isco, who had two goals at the weekend.

Bale is obviously a fantastic player whose speed and ability in the air only makes Real better. His race for fitness still has a ways to go, and Real will be hoping he is at least ready off the bench.

Barcelona will be without Neymar

The Brazilian superstar was suspended for three matches for his actions against Malaga just over a week back where he sarcastically applauded the fourth official after being shown a red card. He already served this past weekend's win over Real Sociedad and misses the Real Madrid clash.

With him out, Barca may go with Paco Alcacer in attack with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, but we'll get a better idea when we see the team's lineup for the clash against Juventus on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Not having Neymar is certainly a blow, especially in a match Barca can't afford to lose.

MALAGA, SPAIN - APRIL 08: Neymar Jr. of FC Barcelona is shown a red card during the La Liga match between Malaga CF and FC Barcelona at La Rosaleda stadium on April 8, 2017 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) David Ramos, Getty Images