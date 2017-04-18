Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Ronaldo makes history and controversy with two goals that seemed to be offside
This one is going to go down in UCL history as one of the most controversial
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player ever to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick on Tuesday in the massive quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich . And though his teammates assisted him on all three goals, the officials seem to have played a role on two of the three goals.
Ronaldo's second goal of the match -- Real's first in extra time -- went like this:
And, as you can see below, he was offside by quite a bit. Douglas Costa ran to defend Ronaldo and that seems to have confused the ref and prevented him from calling anything:
Ronaldo scored his third in the 109th minute on an assist from Marcelo, and it looked fine, right?
And he was offside. Here's the proof, and look at where the assistant ref was in the upper right:
The ref was way out of place and couldn't see the angle that showed Ronaldo ahead of the ball. Shocking.
In the end, Real goes through and Bayern will want to be sitting down or restrained when they see the replay.
Video assistant referee, anyone?
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
-
Fans, police clash at Real Madrid-Bayern
Some not-so-nice scenes inside of the stadium
-
Ronaldo asks fans to stop heckling
'I only ask that they don't whistle at me here. That's all I ask for'
-
Oceania supports USA's World Cup bid
This could increase the chances of the World Cup returning to North American soil in 2026
-
Atlanta United's 'home' debut delayed
Atlanta will play three more games at Bobby Dodd Stadium before changing homes
-
Best jokes, memes after Real tops Bayern
The internet had its way with this one as usual
-
Real Madrid advances after ET vs. Bayern
Ronaldo scored almost every Real goal over the two legs
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre