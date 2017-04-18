Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Ronaldo makes history and controversy with two goals that seemed to be offside

This one is going to go down in UCL history as one of the most controversial

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player ever to score 100 goals in the Champions League when he netted a hat trick on Tuesday in the massive quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich . And though his teammates assisted him on all three goals, the officials seem to have played a role on two of the three goals.

Ronaldo's second goal of the match -- Real's first in extra time -- went like this:

And, as you can see below, he was offside by quite a bit. Douglas Costa ran to defend Ronaldo and that seems to have confused the ref and prevented him from calling anything:

cr7-offside-1.jpg
FS1 screengrab

Ronaldo scored his third in the 109th minute on an assist from Marcelo, and it looked fine, right?

And he was offside. Here's the proof, and look at where the assistant ref was in the upper right:

cr7-offside-2.jpg
FS1 screengrab

The ref was way out of place and couldn't see the angle that showed Ronaldo ahead of the ball. Shocking.

In the end, Real goes through and Bayern will want to be sitting down or restrained when they see the replay. 

Video assistant referee, anyone?

