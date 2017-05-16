Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Live stream info, TV, time, odds for La Liga 2017, prediction

Real can put one hand around the trophy with a win here

Level on points with Barcelona atop La Liga, Real Madrid has the clearest path to the title, and Wednesday is a big reason why. Real Madrid has two matches left, while Barcelona has one. Real plays its second-to-last match of the league season Wednesday at Celta Vigo. A match that was postponed from the first half of the season, it's a chance for Real to move ahead of their rival and take a step towards the title before the league finishes up this weekend. Here's how you can watch and what to know: 

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: FuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds:

Celta to win - 13/1
Draw - 7/1
Real Madrid to win - 2/9

Prediction: Celta actually won at Real earlier in the season butt they don't get by Real a second time with so much on the line for Los Blancos. Real 3, Celta 0. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories