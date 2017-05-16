Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Live stream info, TV, time, odds for La Liga 2017, prediction

Level on points with Barcelona atop La Liga, Real Madrid has the clearest path to the title, and Wednesday is a big reason why. Real Madrid has two matches left, while Barcelona has one. Real plays its second-to-last match of the league season Wednesday at Celta Vigo. A match that was postponed from the first half of the season, it's a chance for Real to move ahead of their rival and take a step towards the title before the league finishes up this weekend. Here's how you can watch and what to know:

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: FuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds:



Celta to win - 13/1

Draw - 7/1

Real Madrid to win - 2/9

Prediction: Celta actually won at Real earlier in the season butt they don't get by Real a second time with so much on the line for Los Blancos. Real 3, Celta 0.