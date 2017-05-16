Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Live stream info, TV, time, odds for La Liga 2017, prediction
Real can put one hand around the trophy with a win here
Level on points with Barcelona atop La Liga, Real Madrid has the clearest path to the title, and Wednesday is a big reason why. Real Madrid has two matches left, while Barcelona has one. Real plays its second-to-last match of the league season Wednesday at Celta Vigo. A match that was postponed from the first half of the season, it's a chance for Real to move ahead of their rival and take a step towards the title before the league finishes up this weekend. Here's how you can watch and what to know:
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: FuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds:
Celta to win - 13/1
Draw - 7/1
Real Madrid to win - 2/9
Prediction: Celta actually won at Real earlier in the season butt they don't get by Real a second time with so much on the line for Los Blancos. Real 3, Celta 0.
