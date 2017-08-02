Real Madrid vs. MLS All-Stars live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the MLS All-Star Game on TV, stream online

Los Blancos play MLS' best on Wednesday night

Real Madrid plays its last preseason match in the United States on Wednesday when it faces the MLS All-Stars in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago. Here's how to watch and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Chicago
TV: FS1
Stream: Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

MLS All-Stars to win - 4/1
Draw - 7/2
Real Madrid to win -1/2

Prediction

The MLS boys pull off a big win against Los Blancos, who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo. MLS 4, Real Madrid 3. 

