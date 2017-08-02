Real Madrid vs. MLS All-Stars live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the MLS All-Star Game on TV, stream online
Los Blancos play MLS' best on Wednesday night
Real Madrid plays its last preseason match in the United States on Wednesday when it faces the MLS All-Stars in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago. Here's how to watch and what to know:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Chicago
TV: FS1
Stream: Fox Sports Go
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
MLS All-Stars to win - 4/1
Draw - 7/2
Real Madrid to win -1/2
Prediction
The MLS boys pull off a big win against Los Blancos, who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo. MLS 4, Real Madrid 3.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Messi says goodbye to Neymar
All signs are pointing to an exit for Neymar and Messi made his feelings known on social m...
-
Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave
The transfer saga took another turn when Neymar returned to Barcelona
-
What to know about Neymar to PSG drama
Here's the latest and everything you should know about the Neymar transfer saga
-
Latest on Neymar transfer saga
The latest to know about the soap opera the entire soccer world is watching
-
USA's wild comeback vs. Brazil
This was something else by the red, white and blue
-
International Champions Cup schedule
2017 ICC featured El Clasico and the Manchester Derby
Add a Comment