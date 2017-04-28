Real Madrid vs. Valencia live stream, TV channel, time, odds, prediction: How to watch La Liga

Real Madrid faces what could be a tricky contest against Valencia on Saturday morning in La Liga. Real enters the day level with Barcelona on points at the top of the table, aiming to secure three points to remain in serious contention for the league crown. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Player to watch: Real Madrid's Keylor Navas. The goalkeeper has been a bit inconsistent as of late and is craving a cleansheet.

Odds:



Real to win - 2/11

Draw - 13/2

Valencia to win - 10/1

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

Where: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Prediction: Real Madrid is the much better squad and Valencia is missing key players like Enzo Perez and Simone Zaza due to suspension. Real rolls. Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1.