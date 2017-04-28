Real Madrid vs. Valencia live stream, TV channel, time, odds, prediction: How to watch La Liga

Real looks to avoid its second defeat to Valencia this season

Real Madrid faces what could be a tricky contest against Valencia on Saturday morning in La Liga. Real enters the day level with Barcelona on points at the top of the table, aiming to secure three points to remain in serious contention for the league crown. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Player to watch: Real Madrid's Keylor Navas. The goalkeeper has been a bit inconsistent as of late and is craving a cleansheet. 

Odds:

Real to win - 2/11
Draw - 13/2
Valencia to win - 10/1

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. 
Where: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Prediction: Real Madrid is the much better squad and Valencia is missing key players like Enzo Perez and Simone Zaza due to suspension. Real rolls. Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
2016 US Soccer Team Jerseys
More Soccer Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories