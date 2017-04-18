Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo sends stern message to fans after Bayern hat trick

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star as Real Madrid knocked out Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. The result came with plenty of controversy. The Portuguese superstar, who reached 100 career UCL goals and carried Real to the UCL semis for the seventh consecutive season, appeared to have been offside on two of the three goals he scored.

After the match, Ronaldo said he was happy with the result but had one specific request for fans of the Los Merengues: Don't whistle at him. Fans were jeering, heckling and whistling at him for failing to score, and it seems like he is hoping that the hat trick will hush some of his biggest critics. More from his post-match interview, via ESPN Deportes:

"I only ask that they don't whistle at me here. That's all I ask for," he said. "I only ask that they don't whistle at me because I always give my best. And when I don't score goals, I try to work and help Real Madrid."

No player wants to whistled by the home fans, and it sounds like his feelings were hurt by the heckling. It is a bit surprising to see him come out and ask them not to do it, but more power to him.

And Ronaldo, you know that if you keep scoring hat tricks in the Champions League, they will probably stop.