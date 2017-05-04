Report: FIFA agrees to reduce Lionel Messi World Cup qualifiers ban for Argentina

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi will have his four-match ban reduced, boosting his country's chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup, according to a televised report by Hernan Castillo of ESPN FC in Argentina (you can view the report in Spanish here). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was given a four-match ban in March after verbally assaulting an official in the World Cup qualifier against Chile on March 24.

Messi already served the first game of that ban vs. Bolivia on March 28. He currently has three games remaining to serve and Argentina has four remaining World Cup qualifiers. The ban was viewed as a massive blow for the team's chances of qualifying for the World Cup next year, as it currently sits in fifth place in CONMEBOL.

"There is somewhat of a promise from FIFA to the Argentine officials that the ban will be reduced," according to Castillo's report during the ESPN FC show in Argentina.

Messi's lawyer, Juan de Dios Crespo indicated that they "left feeling satisfied with the appeal."

"I think we did a very good job," De Dios Crespo told ESPN FC Radio in Argentina. "FIFA has asked us not to comment a lot on the subject. Once they announce their decision I will speak more.

"They must study the case now. It is possible that next week FIFA will announce a decision."

The ESPN FC television report from Argentina also indicated that lawyers presented video evidence to FIFA of other incidents in other matches that resulted in suspensions, like the recent one between Peñarol and Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores where a fight broke out and three-match suspensions were handed down . The point of providing that info is to raise the question, "How can they get three games for a fight and Messi get four for insults?"

If the ban is indeed reduced from four matches, it would be huge news for the national team. At the moment, the team's chances of qualifying are still good but far from certain. Having Messi back would make it nearly a lock. If the suspension is reduced to time served at one game, it is possible that Messi could be back for the team's next qualifier vs. Uruguay in Montevideo on Aug. 31. The belief is that the ban will be cut in half, which could mean he would return on Sept. 5 in Venezuela after serving one more game.

Argentina is also currently without a head coach after the dismissal of Edgardo Bauza last month. The favorite to take over the national team job is current Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli. If he is the man to get Argentina to the World Cup, having Messi will certainly help those chances.