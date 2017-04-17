Salt Lake City to host USA-Venezuela friendly ahead of World Cup qualifying

The U.S. men's national team's next game, which is in preparation for World Cup qualifying, now has a venue. The U.S. has selected Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah to host the June 3 friendly against Venezuela.

👋🌄 Utah, we're coming! Five days before June WCQ begins, the #USMNT will host Venezuela in Salt Lake City!



Details: https://t.co/OHhjjIJjHS pic.twitter.com/oSixMVmdta — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 17, 2017

The match comes just five days before the U.S. hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Denver in the team's fifth match in the hex, which is followed up by a trip to Mexico. The U.S. is in fourth place in the hex standings with four points, and the battle against the Vinotinto will let manager Bruce Arena figure out his starting eleven for the June 8 qualifier.

"Salt Lake City has always been a fantastic host for the national team," Arena said in a press release. "When you combine the elements of the fan support, the stadium and the altitude, it's a perfect match as we prepare for the critical World Cup Qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico."

The USMNT is 3-0 in Real Salt Lake, with two qualifying wins. This will be the fourth meeting between USA and Venezuela, with the U.S. leading the series 3-0-1.